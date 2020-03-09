Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Director Ron Brokmeyer Purchases 1,800 Shares

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 1,800 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $11,520.00.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,599,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,048. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PE. Siebert Williams Shank raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

