Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.21.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

