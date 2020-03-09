Particl (PART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. Particl has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $16,615.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,559,493 coins and its circulating supply is 8,952,074 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

