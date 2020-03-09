Patientory (PTOY) Market Capitalization Tops $235,929.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $235,929.00 and $644.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patientory has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

