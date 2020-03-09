Paul S. Dickson Sells 5,646 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 5,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $61,654.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 208,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VSLR traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

