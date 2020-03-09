Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $233.29 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

