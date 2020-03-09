Paypex (PAYX) Tops One Day Volume of $34,200.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Paypex has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Paypex has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $34,200.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paypex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paypex Token Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

