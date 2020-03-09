Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given New Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEB. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. 163,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,616,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 378,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,620 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.