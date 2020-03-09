Peerplays (PPY) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003007 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $137,228.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.