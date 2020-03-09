PENG Price Down 31.6% Over Last Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One PENG coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. PENG has a market capitalization of $92,126.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PENG has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,209,214,360 coins and its circulating supply is 7,602,186,186 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

