Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 81,220 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 1.13% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at $196,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.