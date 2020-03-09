Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 90,652 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 988.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.60% of Chuy’s worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,116 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at about $6,950,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 80,215 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

