Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 656,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,601 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.29% of Franks International worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 284.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 680,520 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Franks International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franks International alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Franks International stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. Franks International NV has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $735.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.