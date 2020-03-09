Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of IAA worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. IAA has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $51.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.