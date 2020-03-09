Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,800 shares of company stock worth $35,317,888 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.30.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $321.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $340.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.