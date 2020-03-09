Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,134,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 93,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $144.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.99 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

