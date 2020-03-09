Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 21,066 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,066 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $24.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

