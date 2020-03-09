Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 30,220 Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,220 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.66% of Alphatec worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEC. ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $5.55 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $363.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 177.78% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.