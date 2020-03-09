Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 59,628 Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,628 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.40% of AxoGen worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 556.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 487,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 117.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 184,019 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 103,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. ValuEngine raised AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $11.95 on Monday. AxoGen, Inc has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $482.73 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

