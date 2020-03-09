Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Masco by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,816.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $42.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. Masco Corp has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

