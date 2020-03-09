Peony (PNY) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Peony has a market cap of $58,196.00 and approximately $2,121.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 299% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,417,552 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,724 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

