People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned 0.09% of People’s United Financial worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,989 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,566,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,758. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

