PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 201.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average is $137.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.