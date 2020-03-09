PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $7.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.62. 1,243,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.51. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

