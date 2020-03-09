PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of NYSE PTR traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.04. 272,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 5,888.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.