Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

