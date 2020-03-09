Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.42. 1,902,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

