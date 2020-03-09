Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,575 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,282 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $89,666,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $54,336,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,404,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

