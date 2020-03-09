Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $34.40. 2,119,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

