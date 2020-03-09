Phantasma 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $456,139.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit and Kucoin. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $456,139.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

