Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE:PSX traded down $7.22 on Monday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 643,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,879. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.93. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

