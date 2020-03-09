Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Plans Dividend of GBX 23.40

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) declared a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PHNX traded down GBX 33.80 ($0.44) on Monday, hitting GBX 660.70 ($8.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 758.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 719.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35.

PHNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

