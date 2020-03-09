Phore Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $20,137.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005684 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,224,692 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

