Pi Financial Analysts Give Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) a C$34.00 Price Target

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has been given a C$34.00 target price by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDV. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.75.

TSE:EDV traded down C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$22.74. 294,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.18.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

