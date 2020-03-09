Pi Financial Reiterates C$0.90 Price Target for Alio Gold (TSE:ALO)

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) has been assigned a C$0.90 price target by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Alio Gold stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90. Alio Gold has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$1.23.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

