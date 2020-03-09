Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 259,332 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,332 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Cognex worth $53,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Cognex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of CGNX opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.