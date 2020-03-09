Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $50.79 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,879 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Tractor Supply worth $50,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Tractor Supply by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $91.48 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

