Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $52.65 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $52,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $98.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

