Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $53.87 Million Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 422,513 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.27% of Tripadvisor worth $53,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,380 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 363,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,558 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 512,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $22.00 on Monday. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

