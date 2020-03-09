Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 322,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,498,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Ferrari as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

NYSE RACE opened at $152.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

