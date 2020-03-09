Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 237,425 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,425 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $51,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $4,689,596.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.