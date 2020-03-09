Pigeoncoin Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $48,153.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,718,829,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.