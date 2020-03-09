Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $760,603.00 and approximately $772.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,227,408 coins and its circulating supply is 415,966,972 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

