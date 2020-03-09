Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $51.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

