Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,722 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 693,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,697 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $8.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 578,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

