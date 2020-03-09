Piper Sandler Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 179,203 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after buying an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 240,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.