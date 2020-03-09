Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $333.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.86%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

