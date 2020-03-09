Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 1,206 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 20,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 21,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.05.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded down $11.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.99. 7,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,857. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.