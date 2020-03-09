Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 396 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.64.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $30.74 on Monday, reaching $419.67. 53,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,464. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

