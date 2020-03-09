Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.4% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $23.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,522. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $320.39 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.54 and a 200 day moving average of $361.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

